Բ

" '" (Call Me by Your Name).

" " (Darkest Hour).

"" (Dunkirk).

" !" (Get Out).

:

" " (Lady Bird).

" " (Phantom Thread).

" " (The Post).

" " (The Shape of Water).

" , ̳" (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

, "" (Dunkirk)

ϳ, "" (Get Out)

, " " (Lady Bird)

, " " (Phantom Thread)

ó , " " (The Shape of Water)

²

ҳ , " '" (Call Me by Your Name).

-, " " (Phantom Thread).

, "" (Get Out).

, " " (Darkest Hour).

, " , Esq." (Roman J. Israel, Esq.).

²

³ , "" "(The Florida Project).

, " , ̳ " (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

г , " " (The Shape of Water)

, " "

, " , ̳ " (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Ʋ

, " " (The Shape of Water).

, " , ̳" (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

, " " (I, Tonya).

ѳ , " " (Lady Bird).

, " " (The Post).

, , , ѳ .

Ʋ

, "" (Mudbound)

, ", " (I, Tonya)

, " " (Lady Bird)

, " " (Phantom Thread)

, " " (The Shape of Water)

Ͳ Բ

" " ( )

"" ( )

"" (˳ . )

"" ( )

" ' ³" ( ᳺ, ' )

", 2049" ( . )

" " ( )

"" ( )

" "" ( )

" " ( )

̲

" " ( )

" " ( )

" " ( )

" " ( )

"³ " ( )

Բ

" " (A fantastic woman),

"" (The insult), ˳

"" (Loveless),

"ҳ " (On body and soul),

"" (The square),

ò в

"" (Dunkirk).

" " (Phantom Thread).

" " (The Shape of Water).

" : " (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

" , ̳" (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

в

" '" (Call Me by Your Name)

"-" (The Disaster Artist)

"" (Logan)

" " (Molly's Game)

"" (Mudbound)

, "" (Dunkirk)

, " " (Phantom Thread)

. " " (The Shape of Water)

³, " : " (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

, " , ̳" (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

ײ

" " (Darkest hour), , ѳ

"³ " (Victoria & Abdul), Գ

"" (Wonder), '

-

, ," " (Beauty and the Beast)

, ,", 2049" (Blade runner 2049)

, ," " (Darkest hour),

, , "" (Dunkirk)

, ³, , " " (The Shape of Water)

ϲ

"Mighty river" "" (Mudbound)

"Mystery of love" " '" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember me" "" (Coco)

"Stand up for something" "" (Marshall)

"This is me" " " (The Greatest Showman)

Բ

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

", "

""

" "

"-"

Բ

" + "

" – 405- "

" ()"

"Traffic Stop "

ٲ ²Ͳ

", 2049" (Blade Runner 2049)

" - 2" (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

": " (Kong: Skull Island)

" : " (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

"³ " (War for the Planet of the Apes)

" " (Baby Driver)

", 2049" (Blade Runner: 2049)

"" (Dunkirk)

" " (The Shape of Water)

" : " (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Ͳֲ Բ

ʳ, , " " (Dear basketball)

³ , ," " (Garden party)

, , "" (Lou)

, ," " (Negative space)

, , " " (Revolting rhymes)

Ͳ Բ

"Dekalb elementary" г

" " (The eleven o'clock) ѳ

"̳ " (My nephew mmett) ³-

" " (The silent child)

"Watu wote/all of us"