Український письменник отримав премію за мужність імені Діани Ортіс

Congrats to ⁦@AseyevStanislav⁩ on receiving Dianna Ortiz Award for Courage from ⁦@heartlandhelps⁩ for his advocacy of human rights in Ukraine & beyond! So proud to be the publisher of his books! ⁦@HURI_Harvard⁩ ⁦@Harvard_Press⁩ ⁦@HarvardUPLondon⁩ pic.twitter.com/LpDMG46lEC